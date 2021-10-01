Make Bengaluru rowdy-free: HM Jnanendra to cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has instructed the Bengaluru City Police to make the city free of rowdy elements. Speaking to reporters after his first-ever review meeting with senior police officers here on Thursday, Jnanendra said he had instructed them to rid the city of all rowdy activities. “I have told them to make the city ‘rowdy-free Bengaluru’. They have been asked to identify rowdy elements and initiate stringent action against them,” he added.

He has also told them to act against those creating fake land documents and cheating people. Besides warning the police not to join hands with land sharks, the Home Minister said the personnel must ensure that no genuine land owner suffers at the hands of the mafia. “Some land grabbers are also using muscle power and threatening landowners through rowdies. The police should treat cases of land grab through fake documents seriously and ensure such offenders are punished,” Jnanendra added.

Jnanendra called for the beat system in the city to be strengthened, and details of each foreigner maintained at all police stations. “I have also asked them to crack down on racketeers who provide fake documents, such as voter IDs and Aadhaar cards, to illegal immigrants from countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan,” he stated, adding that the police will also keep an eagle’s eye on gambling, both offline and online, especially at recreation clubs.

ONLINE FACILITY FOR ARMS LICENCE

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also launched the Arms Licence Online Application, which facilitates the application for fresh arms licences, renewal, journey licence, re-registration, acquisition, and endorsement of firearms, sales or transfer permission, time extension, addition/deletion of retainer, change of residential address, jurisdiction extension, and other services. Currently, the facility is available only in Bengaluru and will be extended across the state. He said there are over 8,000 arms licence-holders in Bengaluru alone.