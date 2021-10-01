STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mantri Mall owes crores in property tax, say officials

On Wednesday, when the BBMP west zone officials went there to close down the mall for not clearing pending dues and paying up fresh taxes, the management cleared only part of the dues.

Published: 01st October 2021 06:49 AM

Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is busy issuing notices to house owners who have not paid property taxes, and even threatening to seize the properties, it is yet to recover crores in tax dues from Abhishek Developers (Mantri Mall) from 2018- 19. On Wednesday, when the BBMP west zone officials went there to close down the mall for not clearing pending dues and paying up fresh taxes, the management cleared only part of the dues.

“This has been happening multiple times since the last three years. Usually, people pay their taxes either manually or online. But in case of this property, we have to keep going and threatening them or issue notices. Each time when we go to close down the place, they seek time by paying a partial amount and state that shoppers/citizens will be affected. This is becoming a regular affair. Despite pasting notices, there is little impact,” a west zone official rued. 

“Many notices have been issued for tax evasion, and non-payment, dated September 30, too. On Thursday when we went to Mantri Mall to initiate action, the management issued a DD for Rs 5 crore along with a requisition letter stating that the remainder will be paid by October 31. This will be processed and the next course of action will be decided,” the west zone BBMP officials said. 

