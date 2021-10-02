Bengaluru struggles to bring down active Covid cases, experts blame data

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka has fared fairly well in bringing down Covid-19 cases across the state, Bengaluru seems to be struggling with the number of daily discharges frequently falling below the number of cases added, while active cases are steadily rising.

Between September 20 and September 30, the daily discharge of patients in Bengaluru has been on the decline. On September 20, the number of Covid patients discharged in a single day was 362, while on September 30, the number fell to 172. Correspondingly, daily cases reported rose from 213 on September 20 to 291 on September 30, while through this period, the number of cases added daily was reported to be higher than those discharged.

Accordingly, the recovery rate — the percentage of total number of discharged patients to the total number of infected cases — has been lately struggling to climb over 98.09%. Bengaluru took 31 days for its recovery rate to climb from 86.51% on June 1 to 96.78% on July 2. But even after three months, the recovery rate is hovering around 98%. It was 98.09% on Friday, just as it was on August 24, after which it increased to the highest recovery rate of 98.13% on September 7, before sliding again to 98.09%. Active cases rose from 7,318 on September 20 to 7,627 on Friday. The city saw the biggest percentage drop of 23.3% in active cases on July 1, but since August-end, on most days Bengaluru has been seeing a rise in active cases, 2.69% being the highest, as reported on September 15.

However, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep D said the increase in active cases is mainly due to daily discharges not being reported on time. “To keep track of the number of daily discharges, home-isolated Covid patients are called on the tenth day, and hospitalised patients on the 14th day. Some patients are not available on call, which is resulting in a pile-up of discharges not reflecting on the same day. We are following up and adding discharges later,” he said.

Owing to several holidays in September, the samples processed by testing labs also piled up. “The rise in active Covid cases is not due to spread of the infection. Although samples are taken on all days, not many samples are tested on holidays, as labs are closed for half a day or the whole day. On subsequent days, these pile up and get reported as new cases,” said Dr C Nagaraj, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, adding that this matter was discussed at one of the Technical Advisory Committee meetings.