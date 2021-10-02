STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru woman files domestic, sexual violence plaint against husband, in-laws

A 29-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of domestic violence and sexual harassment.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of domestic violence and sexual harassment. She also claimed that she was forced to undergo a virginity test.

The woman, a resident of South Bengaluru, who used to work with an IT company, was married to Deepak, a private company employee and a resident of Jnanabharathi, in August last year. In her complaint with the Hanumanthanagar police, she alleged that she was subjected to a virginity test against her wishes by her husband and his paternal aunt Hema Vijaykumar soon after the wedding.

While there was consistent demand to bring dowry, Deepak also supported his father to sexually harass her, she alleged. “My father-in-law was forcing me to spend time with him in private. When I complained about this to my husband, he said not only his father, I should also cooperate with his friend Satish,” the woman stated.

Based on the complaint, the police booked Deepak, his father Kempanarasimhaiah, brother Rakshak, sister Anitha, and paternal aunt Hema Vijaykumar on Tuesday. Following this, the accused have gone absconding.

