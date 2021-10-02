Hydrological study to be taken up in Cubbon Park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing threats from the Central government of withdrawal of funds allocated for improving Cubbon Park under the Smart City Mission, officials have sprung into action. At a meeting between experts and horticulture department officials on Friday, engineers were directed to conduct a hydrological study of the city’s prime lung space, Cubbon Park, and submit a report within a month.

A N Yellappa Reddy, retired forest department official and head of the expert committee for the horticulture department, who chaired the meeting, told TNIE that Smart City works will impact the lung space, so there’s a need for a hydrological study.

“This study will help improve the groundwater table, assist in creating wetlands in low-lying areas, improve flora and fauna and aquatic life in the park. Smart City works must include watershed management of the 200-acre landscape. Wetlands play a major role in the eco-system and should be incorporated,” he said.

Experts pointed out that the delay in implementing the works was due to frequent change in engineers, Covid-19 outbreak and lack of interest. The problems also arose as stakeholders were not involved in the implementation of the work. The project, which initially cost Rs 40 crore, has been scaled down to Rs 34 crore. A shocking fact revealed was that despite having water bodies, water is being bought to water the lawns.

