Woman hangs self with two children

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over the death of her husband, a woman murdered her six-year-old daughter and ended her life along with her 15-year-old son. The incident took place in Madanayakanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Friday evening. The deceased are Vasantha (40), Yashwant, and Nishchita. The family lived in Prakruthi Layout in Bengaluru North taluk.

Police said the incident came to light on Friday evening. While the bodies of the mother and daughter were found hanging from the ceiling fan in a room, Yashwant’s body was found hanging in another room. “Preliminary probe revealed that Vasantha was depressed after her husband, a BMTC driver, died due to Covid-19 last year,” the Madanayakanahalli police said.

Three held for abetting suicide of 5 kin

Police on Friday arrested three people on charges of abetting suicide over the death of five members of their family in Byadarahalli. On September 17, Bharathi (54), her daughters Sinchana Kumari (32) and Sindhurani (29), son Madhusagar (25) and Sindhurani’s nine-month-old son were found dead in their house at Vinayaka Layout in Andhrahalli.

Bharathi’s husband Shankar, a journalist, Sindhurani’s husband Srikanth and Sinchana’s husband Praveen have been arrested based on three suicide notes left by the deceased persons, sources said. While all the four adults had held Shankar responsible, Sindhurani had also mentioned her husband’s name, accusing him of harassing her. The police had seized three death notes, three laptops, five mobile phones, and a pen drive.

“The family members were upset over Shankar’s extramarital affairs and that he was indifferent to them. They had collected the messages he had sent to other women and saved them in the laptop. Their claims in the death notes and the material available on digital devices were corroborated,” the police added.