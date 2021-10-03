STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug syndicate using food delivery agents busted

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit (BZU), has busted a drug-delivery syndicate operating in the city.

Published: 03rd October 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, substance abuse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit (BZU), has busted a drug-delivery syndicate operating in the city. “We apprehended seven persons under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act and seized 140kg of high-grade ganja worth Rs 5,20,000. The syndicate was using delivery partners of Swiggy,” said Director, NCB, BZU, Amit Ghawate.

On September 30, NCB intercepted two persons, both from Bengaluru, while they were taking delivery of eight boxes of drugs from a courier vehicle. “Thorough examination of the boxes revealed that about 137 kg of high-grade ganja was packed in paper packets and wrapped with adhesive tapes. Searches on the residential premises of the accused resulted in the recovery of Rs 4.81 lakh cash. One delivery boy from Swiggy was also apprehended,” said Ghawate.

“Residential premises of another accused was searched in Bengaluru and about 3 kg of ganja was recovered which was packed in small packets with specific markings. The NCB also recovered Rs 39,000 cash,” he added. On October 1, the NCB apprehended the drug supplier from Hyderabad and two other key persons.

Comments

