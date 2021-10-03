Karnataka records only four Covid deaths in a day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka reported only four Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, one each from Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts and two from Uttara Kannada. The case fatality ratio (CFR) for the day too remained low at 0.62%.

Over the past five days, the state anywhere between 13 to 20 daily deaths. With Saturday’s addition, the total death count has now risen to 37,811. On August 6, the state’s CFR had increased to 1.26% and remained at that level till September 30. On October 1, it increased to 1.27% and remained so on October 2. On Saturday, the state reported 636 fresh Covid-19 cases as againt 589 cases on October 1. The total positive cases now stand at 29,77,225. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 6.31%.

Meanwhile, 745 discharges were reported on Saturday with the total now standing at 29,27,029. The recovery rate of the state has increased to 98.31%. The active cases stand at 12,356. On September 26, there were 13,213 active cases and there has been a steady dip since then.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 245 new cases with one death and 206 discharges. Bengaluru Urban was followed by Dakshina Kannada district with 100 fresh cases being reported on Saturday. The total positive count is now 12,46,896 and total discharges are 12,23,069, the government data showed.