RPF’s mega seizure from passenger is menthol, not banned crystal meth, reveals lab analysis

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru on Monday established that the big claim on seizure of Rs 3.2 crore worth methamphetamine or crystal meth by the all-women team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on October 1 was only menthol, used abundantly in medicines, and not contraband. The case against the arrested individual Behra under the NDPS Act now stands nullified.

The news that 640 grams of the banned popular recreational drug had been seized by the Shakti team on October 1 in one of the biggest drug busts by the RPF made national news.

Three different sources familiar with the analysis made by the FSL at Madivala confirmed the finding to this reporter. “A sample size of 4 grams was sent to the FSL from the same packet containing the 640 grams and they have confirmed on Monday morning that it was menthol only,” a source said.

Menthol is made from the oils of peppermint, corn mint or other mints. It is generally used in balms and creams and helps in relieving aches, pains and as a decongestant for chest and sinuses. Crystal meth is a banned party drug and highly harmful to the central nervous system.

It now turns out that South Western Railway (SWR) had been misled by the RPF and had made public the incorrect news. SWR broke the info through an official tweet on October 2 morning and followed it up later in the day with a press release including a picture of the arrested drug carrier. Top railway and RPF personnel also gave official quotes under the assumption that a banned drug had been seized.

The RPF, which had been misled by the arrested individual, was also misled by an official in the Narcotics Control Bureau who had confirmed it was crystal meth based on photos and videos instead of actual physical analysis.

The seized substance, similar in appearance to crystal meth, was in fact, taken away without permission by a senior employee at Mahendra Laboratories Pvt Ltd. in Peenya, Dilip Das. An official in the accounts dept of the firm, Neeraj, told The New Indian Express, “We manufacture hand sanitisers and use menthol for it. It was only after cops landed at our place on Saturday and showed us the substance that we realised that roughly half a kg was missing from our factory. By looking at it, we knew it was from our place. The employee has taken it to his residence without our permission and we will be following due process to initiate action against him,” Neeraj added.

Das had taken it from the lab to his room recently. “It is understood that a roommate of Das, Umesh Naik, had stealthily taken it from him. Naik had handed it over to the individual who was caught, Behra, telling him it was a banned party drug crystal meth with much value. Behra, travelling via the Prashanti Express, was to deliver it to someone in Odisha,” a source explained.

When caught, he confessed to the RPF that he was carrying methamphetamine and the cops allegedly took it at face value, he added.