Bangalore rains: Water from Vrushabhavathi gushes into Ideal Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rain wreaked havoc once again in most parts of the city on Sunday night, October 3, 2021. While some spent the night in darkness with no power, others were up the entire night bailing out water from their homes. “Despite the retaining wall, drain water from Vrushabhavathi river overflowed and gushed into our homes. There was around 4 feet of water and we did not know where to go,” said Satyanarayana BA, a resident of Ideal Homes Layout.

Though BBMP officials came to clear the water with pumpsets, it was of little use. “We were already throwing water out of our homes using buckets. We had also hired private companies to clear the water. Our cars and bikes have been damaged and we are using towing vehicles to take them to mechanics,” he added.

Residents of RR Nagar said their area gets waterlogged whenever it rains. Earlier, it used to be the main road along the valley, but now flooding is reported from several parts of the layout. “When it started raining on Sunday night, the wall of the drain connecting the main stormwater conduit collapsed and water overflowed,” said another resident of Ideal Homes Layout.

With water entering kitchens, many households lost their provisions. Nirmala, a resident asked, “Why should the government allow construction of such layouts which are in low-lying areas? We are scared to stay at our homes because of the monsoon showers.”