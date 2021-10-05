Bengaluru roads a mess, where has Rs 20K crore gone: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, October 3, 2021, demanded a probe into the claim made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that Rs 20,060 crore was spent on Bengaluru’s roads in the past five years, after Sunday’s downpour inundated several roads. Bommai had recently informed the Legislative Council that Rs 20,060 crore was spent on the development and maintenance of Bengaluru roads, including filling of potholes. “Where has all this money gone?” questioned Kumaraswamy, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a JDS workshop on Monday.

“Bengaluru roads are flooded owing to poor management. The CM is answerable to the residents,” he added. Hitting out at Bommai and his Cabinet, he said, “They took part in inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of developmental projects worth crores of rupees. But the rain has exposed the reality. Residents are struggling after their homes were flooded.”

Kumaraswamy claimed that when he was CM, the Bengaluru City Development portfolio was with alliance partner Congress. “Even as CM, I could not review Bengaluru’s progress as Congress’ nod was required. They never allowed me to hold review meetings,” he said.

