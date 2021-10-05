STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru roads a mess, where has Rs 20K crore gone: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recently informed the Legislative Council that Rs 20,060 crore was spent on the development and maintenance of Bengaluru roads, including filling of potholes.

Published: 05th October 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, October 3, 2021, demanded a probe into the claim made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that Rs 20,060 crore was spent on Bengaluru’s roads in the past five years, after Sunday’s downpour inundated several roads. Bommai had recently informed the Legislative Council that Rs 20,060 crore was spent on the development and maintenance of Bengaluru roads, including filling of potholes. “Where has all this money gone?” questioned Kumaraswamy, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a JDS workshop on Monday.

“Bengaluru roads are flooded owing to poor management. The CM is answerable to the residents,” he added. Hitting out at Bommai and his Cabinet, he said, “They took part in inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of developmental projects worth crores of rupees. But the rain has exposed the reality. Residents are struggling after their homes were flooded.” 

Kumaraswamy claimed that when he was CM, the Bengaluru City Development portfolio was with alliance partner Congress. “Even as CM, I could not review Bengaluru’s progress as Congress’ nod was required. They never allowed me to hold review meetings,” he said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Bangalore Bengaluru roads
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp