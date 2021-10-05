STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM directs officials to ensure relief to flood-affected citizens

Citizens, however, reacted and said there was no need for the CM to visit as each time a minister came, only promises are made.

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, October 3, 2021, directed BBMP officials to ensure that proper and timely relief is given to all flood-affected victims. He also directed officials to complete the survey on the longevity and condition of all structures, and of all old and dilapidated buildings at the earliest. “All zonal and joint commissioners must undertake relief works. They should visit the sites and ensure facilities and relief materials are provided, damaged vehicles are removed and roads are cleared for the movement of vehicles. They should ensure no such incidents are repeated,” he told the media.

Asked if he would visit the sites, Bommai said they would be informed and taken along when he does. Citizens, however, reacted and said there was no need for the CM to visit as each time a minister came, only promises are made.

