Karnataka CM to officials: Don’t just sit in AC offices, interact with citizens 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, October 5, 2021, told government officials to shun the culture of sitting in air-conditioned chambers and preparing plans for Bengaluru. “Go to the roads and areas, interact with people, understand their needs and learn what they want. The solution should be taken from the citizens, because they are the ones who are suffering. Stop sitting in AC offices and making plans,” CM said after inaugurating a two-way integrated flyover at Shivanagar, West of Chord Road.

He pointed out that there was a lot of demand from citizens to construct the flyover and to make Chord Road signal free as it connects the prominent highways — Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road. Acting on a suggestion of minister Suresh Kumar, the CM directed the BBMP to complete a survey and submit a detailed report in ten days for the construction of a bi-directional flyover at Basaveshwara Nagar.

Suresh Kumar also suggested to the BBMP that the vacant land of KPTCL of around 5-6 acres should be utilised to create a park and garden. The CM also pointed out that to make Bengaluru an international tourism hub, proper coordination between agencies -- BBMP, BWSSB and BESCOM is essential. He said that there is no integrated approach between the agencies and due to this there are problems. “For the convenience of citizens, an integrated mobile app having all 28 services will soon be launched,” he said.