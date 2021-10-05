STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC orders Lokayukta probe into shop allotment scandal in Bengaluru

The court noted that it cannot be a silent spectator on the irregularities by the BBMP, and hence, requested the Lokayukta to conduct a thorough inquiry within a period of three months.

Published: 05th October 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 04:28 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday, October 4, 2021, passed an order for the Lokayukta to inquire into the allotment of shops at a shopping complex in Jayanagar here, without inviting tender. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by M Sharanu. 

The court noted that it cannot be a silent spectator on the irregularities by the BBMP, and hence, requested the Lokayukta to conduct a thorough inquiry within a period of three months and fix the responsibility on officers responsible and submit a report. 

The court also directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to cooperate with the inquiry. The order came in view of the undertaking given by the BBMP Joint Commissioner that the shops will be allotted only by issuing a tender.
 

