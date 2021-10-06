STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
63 control rooms set up to tackle rain in Bengaluru: BBMP

Briefing the media on rain-related damage and the civic body's preparedness, Gupta said that of the 750 km drain network, construction of retaining walls along half the length has been completed.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said 63 control rooms at the sub-division level have been set up to address rain and 
flood related damage and will be operational till October-end. 

Briefing the media on rain-related damage and the civic body’s preparedness, Gupta said that of the 750 km drain network, construction of retaining walls along half the length has been completed. Work on the rest is happening at a gradual pace based on the availability of finances. 

To ensure that there is no more flooding in future, joint commissioners and engineers have been directed to undertake a survey of all vulnerable places and low-lying areas and make all preparations. Gupta also said that a disaster management plan has been prepared. A survey has also been taken up on the extent of rain damage and what needs to be done, he added. 

On the issue of Durga puja festivities and setting up of pandals, Gupta said the directive issued by the State Government will be followed. Organisers setting up the pandals must coordinate with the police for permission and with health officials to ensure Covid-19 norms are followed, he said. 

