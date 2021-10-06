One train partially cancelled, two suffer delays due to electrical failure at Whitefield

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A failure in the Over Head Electrical system at Whitefield Satellite Goods Terminal around 6 pm ensured trains running along the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section were affected on Tuesday night. One train was partially cancelled while two trains suffered delays, one of them by more than 90 minutes.

The KSR Bengaluru-Kuppam MEMU Special (Train no. 06291) was partially cancelled between Krishnarajapuram and Whitefield, according to the Railway Control Room.

Meanwhile, passengers on board the KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai Special (Train no. 06555) were stuck in Krishnarajapuram railway station for the last one and a half hours, said a tweet from M Kodanda with pictures of the stranded passengers around 7.30 pm. “Passengers suffering to reach their homes. Nobody is responding for customer queries,” his tweet tagging top railway officials said.

A railway source said that the train was not given clearance to depart from Krishnarajapuram station due to the electrical failure en route and so the train did not move from there. Details of the second train which was delayed was not available.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, Shyam Singh confirmed there was a problem along this section. “There has been an OHE failure at Whitefield Satellite Goods Terminal and this delayed two trains on Tuesday. One of the trains suffered a major delay while the other suffered a minor delay ,” he said.

The electrical issue was set right later and trains began running after 8.30 pm, a senior railway official said.