Arkavathy Layout: Karnataka HC forms panel to check if exclusion of 983.12 acres land is legal

BENGALURU: Upholding the acquisition of land for formation of Arkavathy Layout by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Karnataka High Court constituted a three-member committee headed by a retired judge to examine whether exclusion of 983.12 acres of land by the State Government, was in accordance with the law laid down by the High Court and the Supreme Court.

The exclusion was subsequent to the final notification issued in 2004, and before issuance of notification in 2014 for re-modification of the layout.

“All deletions or de-notifications recommended or prepared by the BDA or government, are subject to certification or approval by the Committee, to the effect that such deletion of land is in accordance with the law laid down by the division bench of the High Court, and directions issued by the Supreme Court,” said Justice Aravind Kumar, disposing of a batch of petitions questioning land acquisition.

The court directed the committee, comprising former High Court judge Justice KN Keshavanarayana, ex-IAS officer Sandeep Dave and IPS officer NS Megharikh, to submit the report to BDA. The court directed the committee to carry out inspection of 16 villages where land has been acquired for Arkavathy Layout.

On receiving the report from the committee after inspection, the court asked BDA to expeditiously -- not later than a month -- execute the lease-cum-sale agreement or absolute sale deed, as the case may be, by confirming the possession of such sites having been handed over or delivered to the allottees.

“The committee should examine whether on layout/s formed by Housing Cooperative Societies or House Building Cooperative Societies, or registered union or association wherein sites have been formed and allotted to its members, wherein buildings have come up by conducting spot inspection. If the committee is of the view that it is a self-contained layout, a report to said effect should be submitted to BDA, upon which the BDA should delete the said lands from acquisition”, the court said.