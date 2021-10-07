Bengaluru: Woman, four-year-old daughter found murdered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found murdered at their house at Chowdeshwari Layout in Begur police station limits, on Wednesday evening. The police suspect it as a murders for gain.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakala aka Yamuna and Ratanya. Chandrakala’s husband Channaveera Swamy works in a garment factory, while she sold Ayurvedic products online. The family, which hails from Chitradurga, was living in an apartment.

Police said the incident came to light at around 6.30 pm when Chandrakala’a sister Chaitra came to visit them. The door of the house, located on the third floor, was open and Chaitra was shocked to see the bodies of her sister and niece in a pool of blood as she entered the house. She informed the matter to her brother-in-law, who, in turn, alerted the police.

“The assailant has murdered both the mother and daughter brutally by stabbing them multiple times. The mother’s body was lying in the drawing-room, while the daughter was found dead in another room. As per the preliminary probe, it is suspected that the murder took place in the afternoon. The house is ransacked, and hence, we are suspecting it could be a case of murder for gain,” an officer said.

It is learnt that Swamy had left for work at 9.30 am, post which the assailant entered the house at around 10.30 am. “The killer is known to the victims as there is no forced entry and there are signs that the assailant was there in the house for a few hours,” the officer added. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) S Murugan, who visited the crime scene, said four teams have been formed to crack the case.