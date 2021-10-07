STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal to keep Bengaluru wet and dark

Palike struggles to keep roads free of water, fallen trees   
 

Published: 07th October 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

So far, Karnataka has recorded 37.6mm of rainfall between October 1 and 5. People performing rituals during Mahalaya Amavasya on Wednesday in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dark clouds and dreary weather are likely to hold through the festive weekend in Bengaluru, with a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal moving inland. Light to moderate rain is possible over south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, till October 10. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that parts of Karnataka, especially the coastal districts, will be in for some heavy rainfall for the next two days. On Thursday, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada will be placed under ‘Yellow watch’ for the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

Bengaluru had a nightmarish experience on Sunday, when heavy rain had resulted in a deluge, with water gushing into several houses, mainly in RR Nagar.  A lengthy spell of rain, from late Tuesday night well into Wednesday morning, and light rain again till evening, kept BBMP officials on their toes, as they monitored complaints and calls, and tried to fill up potholes in some areas.

The control room is said to have received 35 complaints, but no casualties were reported. The highest number of complaints were from Dasarahalli zone, with 14 calls. Complaints of waterlogging and uprooted trees poured in from DVG Road, Basavanagudi, Girinagar 6th Block, Magadi Road police station quarters, Byappanahalli and Peenya TVS Cross, which the BBMP claimed it addressed.

However, waterlogging was reported in several areas, especially under flyovers. Cantonment Railway Station, Mahadevapura Metro underpass, Sampige Road, near Mantri Mall, roads in Rajajinagar, Krishnarajapura and Ramamurthy Nagar were waterlogged. Several motorists struggled to navigate through these roads, on their way to work. 

“It is difficult to ride on these roads -- they are slippery and dotted with potholes, I saw two motorbike riders fall right in front of me. BBMP needs to do something soon, or people may even die,” said one motorist on his way to work.

So far, Karnataka has recorded 37.6mm of rainfall between October 1 and 5 -- 12 per cent higher than its long-term average of 33.5mm for this period. Its overall performance over the course of the 2021 monsoon season was ‘normal’ as well, as it recorded 864.3mm precipitation between June 1 and September 30, just 3 per cent higher than its long-term average of 840.7 mm for the season.

