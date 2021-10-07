STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sinkhole occurs near pillar of Jnanabharathi Metro station

There was no structural damage to the pillar (No. 469) and rains since Sunday caused erosion of the road, said an official release from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Due to a sinkhole caused by water beneath the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, a portion of road caved in near a pillar of the Jnanabharathi Metro station.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to heavy rain and flooding beneath the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, a portion of a road caved in on Wednesday morning near a pillar of the Jnanabharathi Metro station. The station figures on the 7.5-km metro line between Mysuru Road and Kengeri of Phase-II launched on August 29 this year.

There was no structural damage to the pillar (No. 469) and rains since Sunday caused erosion of the road, said an official release from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The pillar is located behind the  jnanabharathi metro station, just 100 metres away from it. No other pillar was impacted.

According to a senior Metro official, “The road caved in for just 1.5 feet and it was due to a minor sink hole."

The issue occurred because of flooding that took place in the bridge beneath the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway where the Vrishabhavathi river flows. The bridge is a narrow one and the heavy rains received over three consecutive nights since Sunday flooded it causing water to seep from below onto the road.”

Later in the day, BMRCL temporarily filled the sinkhole with granular material to bring it on level with the main road so that public are not inconvenienced, he added.

The release added that the road would be restored by BMRCL in co-ordination with the BBMP.

