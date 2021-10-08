STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Another building in Bengaluru crashes, no casualties

Creaking sounds alerted residents; owner had built additional floor illegally

Published: 08th October 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP personnel take up demolition of the building which collapsed at Doctors Layout in Kasturi Nagar, on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

BBMP personnel take up demolition of the building which collapsed at Doctors Layout in Kasturi Nagar, on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In just under two weeks, Bengaluru saw a third building collapse in Doctors’ Layout, Kasturi Nagar, on Thursday afternoon, just as a few residents managed to vacate their homes in the nick of time. Only three of the eight flats in the four-storey building were occupied when the incident occurred.

The first signs that the eight-year-old building was about to collapse were a series of strange creaking sounds. Ambarish Pandey, a resident, tried to run out of the house while alerting others to evacuate, just as the building started to tilt and then collapse on one side. Pandey and two other tenants -- Ankush Agarwal and Sanjana Pawate -- were rescued by fire and emergency personnel who arrived on the scene after being alerted about the creaking sounds.

Other residents quickly managed to get out of the building, while Pandey, Agarwal, and Sanjana lagged. However, no casualties were reported, and neither were there any injuries. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who rushed to the site, said after the inspection, that the structure was built in 2013 after taking permission to build a two-storey structure. But the building owner, Ayesha Baig, is alleged to have decided to add floors “illegally”.

Residents of the collapsed building narrate the incident to the police | Vinod Kumar T

The case is now being investigated. Baig had leased four of the eight flats to tenants. The remaining flats were vacant. BBMP officials filed a case against the builder for violating norms, and further investigations will be done, Gupta said. A team of police personnel supervised the demolished building, even as BBMP officials evacuated residents of adjacent buildings as a precautionary measure. 

Meanwhile, Agarwal, who has been living in the ill-fated building for the last four-and-a-half years, said he was sleeping when he heard creaking sounds and got alerted. On September 27, a dilapidated 70-year-old three-storey building collapsed in Subbaraju Layout of Lakksandra in Adugodi police station limits. The building housed 60 people, who had gone out to work when the incident occurred, hence, no casualties were reported.

On September 28, a ground-plus-two residential quarter of the Bangalore Milk Union Ltd (BAMUL) employees near Dairy Circle, collapsed around 9.25 am. Nine families had a miraculous escape as they ran out to save their lives. The BAMUL quarters were constructed more than 35 years ago. Late on Thursday evening, the BBMP said that it had taken up operation to clear the site with all safety measures in place. The Fire and Emergency Services personnel were also at the spot, the Palike said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp