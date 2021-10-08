BDA to give alternative sites to 29 allottees in NPKL

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finally decided to allot alternative sites to the allottees in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) whose sites were allegedly taken away by the BDA to build two mega Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) a couple of years ago. It was alleged that the BDA, without any notification, took away 65 sites falling within Challaghatta and Bheemanakuppe villages (Block V and VI), to build STPs. These plants, planned in different locations within these blocks, were relocated after facing objections from the localities.

BDA Secretary V Ananda told The New Indian Express that the process of providing alternate sites had been completed. “A total of 65 allottees in Block V and VI in the Layout had lost their sites because of the STP. We had already given sites to 36 site losers nearly two months ago. The remaining 29 of the allottees will be given the sites in a couple of days through randomisation system that will take place at the BDA chairman’s office within two days. They will be given sites in the same block they were allotted earlier,” he said. Commissioner Rajesh Gowda said he had already given “in principle” the move to provide alternate sites to those impacted.

It was sheer agony for the individuals who lost their sites as they were allotted after multiple attempts. Sham Jujare, member of NPKL Progressive Forum, a group of site allottees, said, “Due to the opposition from landlords and localities who were worried about the foul smell and discharge from the STPs, the originally planned venue for the sites was shifted to these locations. We have been repeatedly asking BDA to provide justice to them.”

Sixty-year-old Nataraj, who got one in his seventh attempt, said, “I had used my retirement savings and took a bank loan to buy the site for Rs 10.5 lakh in November 2018. By March 2019, I registered it and got the khata too. When I visited, I found all infra work had stopped and an STP was being built.”