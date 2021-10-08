Pothole claims teenage girl's life in Bengaluru, second death at same spot in 48 hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pothole claimed the life of a teenage girl after she fell from a scooter and a truck ran over her killing her on the spot. The incident occurred near Kachohalli Cross on Magadi Road in Madanayakanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Friday morning. Two others sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Nubia, 17, a resident of Goripalya off Mysuru Road in the city. Her sister Afrin, 15, and Ahran, who was riding the vehicle, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Police said the trio was returning from Tavarekere when the incident occurred at around 10.40 am when they were passing near Madhava Hospital in Chikkagollarahatti near Kachohalli Cross. It is alleged that Ahran lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a pothole and the trio fell from the scooter. A speeding truck coming from the rear ran over Nubia and hit the two others.

“Nubia was killed on the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. We have seized the truck and are on the lookout for the driver who has abandoned the vehicle and is absconding,” the Madanayakanhalli police, who have registered a case, added.

Two days ago, C Krishnappa, a 57-year-old sub-inspector with the excise department, had died at the same spot on Wednesday afternoon. A truck had run over him killing him on the spot.