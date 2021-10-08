STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pothole claims teenage girl's life in Bengaluru, second death at same spot in 48 hours

The deceased has been identified as Nubia, 17, a resident of Goripalya off Mysuru Road in the city. Her sister Afrin, 15, and Ahran, who was riding the vehicle, sustained serious injuries.

Published: 08th October 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Potholes (Photo | File)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pothole claimed the life of a teenage girl after she fell from a scooter and a truck ran over her killing her on the spot. The incident occurred near Kachohalli Cross on Magadi Road in Madanayakanahalli police station limits on the outskirts of the city on Friday morning. Two others sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Nubia, 17, a resident of Goripalya off Mysuru Road in the city. Her sister Afrin, 15, and Ahran, who was riding the vehicle, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Police said the trio was returning from Tavarekere when the incident occurred at around 10.40 am when they were passing near Madhava Hospital in Chikkagollarahatti near Kachohalli Cross. It is alleged that Ahran lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a pothole and the trio fell from the scooter. A speeding truck coming from the rear ran over Nubia and hit the two others.

“Nubia was killed on the spot while the injured were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. We have seized the truck and are on the lookout for the driver who has abandoned the vehicle and is absconding,” the Madanayakanhalli police, who have registered a case, added.

Two days ago, C Krishnappa, a 57-year-old sub-inspector with the excise department, had died at the same spot on Wednesday afternoon. A truck had run over him killing him on the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pothole Bengaluru
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp