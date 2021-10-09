STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP records a dip in number of daily Covid jabs

Officials cite hesitancy among people as one of the reasons

Published: 09th October 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been trying hard to vaccinate a large number of people, but going by the war room data, it has been lagging over the last few days. The reason cited by the officials is that the people are not coming forward to get vaccinated. 

The city’s daily vaccinations were between 50,000 and 60,000, but on October 3, only 9,803 were vaccinated and on on October 4, 43,423 people were covered. However, the city still did not achieve the 50,000-plus daily target. On October 5, it dipped to 33,580 and fell further on October 6 to 26,233.

BBMP officials reintroduced block and lane-level vaccinations on October 4, setting up vaccination camps in 4,000 blocks. The teams are now going door-to-door to vaccinate people. But the teams are complaining that people are not cooperative.  A BBMP health official said, “Many people don’t want to reveal whether they are vaccinated or not. Those not vaccinated are not coming forward. If there are any medical reasons, we note them down in the survey to develop a database. Those hesitating are educated. Some even say that they are already vaccinated, but do not produce vaccination certificates. It has been a difficult start.” 

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep D agreed that the daily coverage has been low, but said the idea is to get families vaccinated 100 per cent. “Going door-to-door, we can vaccinate every individual. If we focus on covering every individual, we will achieve 100 per cent coverage. Now, the block and lane vaccination is going slow as people are hesitant. Also, our teams have to go door-to-door which takes time. There is also a shortage of teams to cover more houses in a single day. We need to employ more vaccinators and other staff. The aim is to hasten the process with the present manpower.”

Asked if there is a shortage of vaccines, he said, “There is no shortage. We have covered over 45 per cent of slum population. At present, the first dose coverage is 86% in the city, while second dosage is 49% which is good.”

People have not been turning up for vaccinations even at hospitals. A medical officer at the Bangalore Medical College Research Institute said that earlier, around 800-1,000 people were getting vaccinated per day which has fallen to 200. “It could be due to the long wait for second  dose of Covishield. With more campaigns in the city, people prefer spots closer to them,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp