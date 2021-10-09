Metro Purple Line partially shut on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro operations between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road will not be operational from 4 pm on October 9 and will restart by 6 am on October 10. This is due to maintenance work to be carried out along the Purple Line.

According to an official release, “BMRCL will be taking up structural maintenance works on the Purple Line on October 8, from 4 pm between Trinity and Halasuru Metro stations.” Metro trains between MG Road and Kengeri Metro stations of the Purple Line and the entire Green Line (Nagasandra- Silk Institute stretch) will run without any disruption.