STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro Purple Line partially shut on Saturday

Metro operations between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road will not be operational from 4 pm on October 9 and will restart by 6 am on October 10.

Published: 09th October 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS))

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Metro operations between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road will not be operational from 4 pm on October 9 and will restart by 6 am on October 10. This is due to maintenance work to be carried out along the Purple Line.

According to an official release, “BMRCL will be taking up structural maintenance works on the Purple Line on October 8, from 4 pm between Trinity and Halasuru Metro stations.” Metro trains between MG Road and Kengeri Metro stations of the Purple Line and the entire Green Line (Nagasandra- Silk Institute stretch) will run without any disruption. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp