Pandemic or an epidemic?

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I remember a time when a (respected) television journalist put his reputation on the line and proverbially sold his soul to the political devil not unlike Dr Fautus. I distinctly remember being alarmed as his face went red, his silky locks flew in all directions and his hands were outstretched to the heavens as he dramatically yelled, ‘Give me, give me, drugs.drugs’. He looked like he was going to have an apoplectic fit and I was so tempted to yell, ‘Take a chill pill, brah!’

That is the time I seriously considered including ‘being depressed’ in my writing and discussions. We had already lost so many people we knew to this condition and still, we compartmentalised it into neat little slots that aid our narrative. The suicide of a particular actor (and the politically motivated backlash, just to change the narrative against the growing unrest at the dismal state of affairs in our country at that time), took up a life of its own very much like the Cardi-V virus growing and mutilating in the process. The actor was a poster boy for unscrupulous jingoists and their mouth-pieces. He was a middle-class, educated boy, hailing from a small town who came to try his luck in films like a gazillion other hopefuls. He makes it (sort of) but then he committed suicide like a dozen hopefuls before and after him. What made him so different?

He quasi made it but then started playing with the big fish. He dumped his middle-class girlfriend who faithfully stood by him and cast his aspirational eyes on the PYT’S whose daddies and mommies were established actors and didn’t approve of their babies ‘mucking’ around. Even with the world becoming more politically correct and inclusive, the actual facts may be slightly skewed. There are invisible hierarchical orders and the ‘big fish’ swim in different waters. As much as there is no crime in wanting to be aspirational, I suppose one must also accept the ‘exclusive’. A dichotomy for sure, but a fact of life.

I definitely think that shooting, raping and generally decimating the country with rampant corruption is a far more serious crime, and requires the attention of those smart-looking officers who are busy questioning and escorting a 23-year-old super-star’s son back and forth from jail.

With my smattering knowledge of the law, it’s not illegal to use or carry narcotics for one’s personal use. And if one is deemed an addict, then one must commit to go to a rehabilitation center. Bu 3,000 people on a ship hosting a rave party and only eight teeny-boppers caught and one with a name that makes all other names pale by comparison? I believe the mother bringing burgers was also viewed with suspicion, while a political big-wig’s son goes scot-free after shooting a man in cold blood witnessed by hordes of people!

After discussing the pitiable State of affairs, we all go back to distracting ourselves. So when my friend invited me to 3D (drink dance and dine) at the new hotspot Bhola & Blonde, I jumped at the

opportunity. It was great to meet up with a newer bunch of people. The ambiance was Indian with a fabulous crooner who sang Hindi numbers.

The fare was traditional Indian food and it was easy to shake a leg to desi numbers. It’s really nice to hear music and laughter again.

The ‘people of consequence’ claim that the ‘pandemic’ has now become a mere ‘epidemic’. But who will believe our politicians!

(The writer’s views are her own)