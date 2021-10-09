STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police nab owner of collapsed Bengaluru building

BBMP, fire personnel demolish residential complex in Kasturi Nagar for violation of building norms
 

Published: 09th October 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP workers demolish a four-storey building which collapsed in Doctors’ Layout in Kasturi Nagar  in Bengaluru, on Friday| Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramamurthynagar police on Friday arrested Ayesha Baig (52), the building owner of a residential complex that collapsed in Kasturi Nagar on Thursday evening. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)  and fire officials supervised the demolition of the collapsed building on Friday.

 A senior police officer told the New Indian Express that Baig, a resident of Dodda Banaswadi sold three out of the four houses to the builder, and kept one home for her family. BBMP officials conducted an investigation that indicated a clear violation by building two additional floors illegally in 2013, as well as poor construction quality.

“We have taken Baig to police custody for further interrogation and will arrest more people including the constructor, and the engineer soon”, said the official. In the third such incident in two weeks, the four-storeyed complex at Doctors layout in Kasturi Nagar collapsed, causing panic among residents.  No casualties were reported, and three tenants, Ambarish Pandey, Ankush Agarwal, and Sanjana Pawate were rescued by fire and emergency personnel.

