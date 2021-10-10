STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Eight-year-old drowns in pond in Mallasandra

An eight-year-old boy drowned in a pond inside a park being developed by the BBMP at Mallasandra in Bagalagunte on Friday.

Published: 10th October 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The pond inside a park which is being developed by the BBMP in Mallasandra in Bengaluru, where Pratap (inset) drowned on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An eight-year-old boy drowned in a pond inside a park being developed by the BBMP at Mallasandra in Bagalagunte on Friday. The deceased, Pratap, was the son of Rudramuni and Kanthamma, who hail from Hassan and have been residing at Bagalagunte for the last 20 years.

Around 1.30 pm, Pratap and his brother Raviteja were playing near the pond which was meant for rainwater harvesting. Pratap’s slipper fell into the pond and he went to pick it up when he slipped. Raviteja tried to save him, but he too slipped. He shouted for help and passersby rescued the duo. But Pratap, who was taken to a hospital, was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Rudramuni, a tailor, the Bagalagunte police registered a case against BBMP officials for not deploying security guards at the park and not installing safety measures around the pond. 
A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official of Dasarahalli zone, however, said the area where the boy died was an abandoned quarry. It is a revenue land spread across 28 acres. 

“The revenue department is in control of the area, though a portion of it was being developed by the BBMP into a park with play and exercise equipment,” he added. A security guard is deployed to keep a watch on the abandoned site and the park. But local residents have broken the lock on the gate leading to the abandoned site, he said. “Because of continued rainfall over the last few weeks, the pond has 6-7 feet of water. When the slipper fell into it, three boys jumped in to bring it out. Two of them swam out, but one was unable to. There was no one at the site when the incident happened,” he added.

The local MLA, R Manjunath, announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 along with a free house to the family. Former corporator Lokesh alleged that the development work at the park had stopped as the local MLA had differences with engineers and current corporators. Hemalatha B, a resident of Mallasandra ward, too blamed BBMP officials for the tragedy and said the police have to take action against officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallasandra drown
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp