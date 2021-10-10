IMD predicts more rainy days ahead for Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across most parts of south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next few days. According to IMD, the city recorded 14.2 mm of rainfall up to 5.30 pm on Saturday (October 9). HAL airport registered 13.6 mm and Kempegowda International Airport 15 mm of rainfall during the same period.

“Due to the formation of systems, more rainy days are expected in the coming days. There is a cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea due to which Bengaluru and many other parts south-Karnataka are experiencing rain. Also, a low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal due to which more rain is forecast. Due to the formation of these systems, heavy rain is also forecast over parts of coastal and south-interior Karnataka,” an IMD official said.

IMD records showed that from September 30 to October 6, Karnataka has received above normal rainfall (20% more). While coastal Karnataka received normal rainfall ( 6% more), north interior Karnataka received below normal rainfall (-25%) and south interior Karnataka has received above normal rainfall (62%).