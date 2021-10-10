STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IMD predicts more rainy days ahead for Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across most parts of south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next few days. 

Published: 10th October 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Two women and a child wait for a bus after heavy rain causes waterlogging in the city, on Saturday | Vinod Kumar.T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across most parts of south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for the next few days. According to IMD, the city recorded 14.2 mm of rainfall up to 5.30 pm on Saturday (October 9). HAL airport registered 13.6 mm and Kempegowda International Airport 15 mm of rainfall during the same period.

“Due to the formation of systems, more rainy days are expected in the coming days. There is a cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea due to which Bengaluru and many other parts south-Karnataka are experiencing rain. Also, a low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal due to which more rain is forecast. Due to the formation of these systems, heavy rain is also forecast over parts of coastal and south-interior Karnataka,” an IMD official said. 

IMD records showed that from September 30 to October 6, Karnataka has received above normal rainfall (20% more). While coastal Karnataka received normal rainfall ( 6% more), north interior Karnataka received below normal rainfall (-25%) and south interior Karnataka has received above normal rainfall (62%).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru IMD Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp