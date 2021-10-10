STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LPG delivery man catches chain-snatcher

An alert delivery staffer of an LPG agency chased a chain-snatcher and caught him, before handing him over to the Soladevanahalli police on Friday.

Published: 10th October 2021

By Express News Service

Early in the morning, a woman, Pushpa (32), was walking home from a temple with her one-year-old child. A biker confronted her and snatched a gold chain worth Rs 40,000. She raised an alarm. Meanwhile, a vehicles carrying LPG cylinders was nearby.

Its driver Rudresh heard her cries for help, and chased down the accused for 2 km before catching up. The accused tried to attack Rudresh with a knife, but was overpowered and handed over to the police, who recovered the gold chain. The accused, who worked as a home nurse, had quit his job a month ago.

