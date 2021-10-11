STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru chapter of 'Millenium Mams' cash in various issues

The hall was filled with women from a variety of ages, backgrounds and occupations, some even travelling to Bengaluru from other cities.

Published: 11th October 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Millenium Mams co-founder Bishnu Dhanuka

Millenium Mams co-founder Bishnu Dhanuka (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

After a space of nearly two years, Bishnu Dhanuka, co-founder of 'Millenium Mams', travelled to Bengaluru to interact with the Bengaluru chapter of the not-for-profit organisation. On Thursday, the chapter gathered at a star property for a lively session of presentations and talks.

The hall was filled with women from a variety of ages, backgrounds and occupations, some even travelling to Bengaluru from other cities. The session began with a discussion on the current state of affairs in India, especially since lockdown.

Following this, Dhanuka opened the floor for a Q&A-session with the Bengaluru chapter, specifically answering questions of the new members and guests who were in attendance.

The questions ranged from the reasoning behind the creation of the women's-only financial literacy forum to the coal crises in India and China as well as the viability of investing in start-ups, with many expressing concerns about asset monetisation.

The session also included a segment on the goings-on in the cement industry in India. The presentation was an overview of the cement industry and how it functions, covering the requirements, processes and other concepts necessary to understand the industry.

It was followed by an interactive session with FR Singhvi, joint managing director of Sansera Engineering. Singhvi did a presentation on the engineering company, detailing its background, role in India’s automation industry and its inner workings. "I've highlighted the good parts of the company, you’ll have to research the bad," joked Singhvi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bishnu Dhanuka Millenium Mams Millenium Mams Bengaluru
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp