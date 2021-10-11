Bengaluru chapter of 'Millenium Mams' cash in various issues

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

After a space of nearly two years, Bishnu Dhanuka, co-founder of 'Millenium Mams', travelled to Bengaluru to interact with the Bengaluru chapter of the not-for-profit organisation. On Thursday, the chapter gathered at a star property for a lively session of presentations and talks.

The hall was filled with women from a variety of ages, backgrounds and occupations, some even travelling to Bengaluru from other cities. The session began with a discussion on the current state of affairs in India, especially since lockdown.

Following this, Dhanuka opened the floor for a Q&A-session with the Bengaluru chapter, specifically answering questions of the new members and guests who were in attendance.

The questions ranged from the reasoning behind the creation of the women's-only financial literacy forum to the coal crises in India and China as well as the viability of investing in start-ups, with many expressing concerns about asset monetisation.

The session also included a segment on the goings-on in the cement industry in India. The presentation was an overview of the cement industry and how it functions, covering the requirements, processes and other concepts necessary to understand the industry.

It was followed by an interactive session with FR Singhvi, joint managing director of Sansera Engineering. Singhvi did a presentation on the engineering company, detailing its background, role in India’s automation industry and its inner workings. "I've highlighted the good parts of the company, you’ll have to research the bad," joked Singhvi.