STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Former employee of Hindustan Aeronautics arrested in hit-and-run case

The incident happened late at night on September 21 at Kasturi Nagar, where a speeding car killed a pedestrian on the spot.

Published: 11th October 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KR Puram traffic police have arrested a retired employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run case. The incident happened late at night on September 21 at Kasturi Nagar, where a speeding car killed a pedestrian on the spot.

The accused, Sridhar B, has been charged with death due to negligence.  A senior police officer told The New Indian Express, "A pedestrian was killed by a speeding car driven allegedly by Sridhar at Kasturi Nagar. Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the traffic police."

"The body is yet to be identified, even as it was shifted to the government hospital for a postmortem. The police team had examined over 59 CCTV footage but couldn’t identify the registration number of the car. The following day however, Sridhar allegedly visited a photocopy shop, and local informers alerted the police that he is the accused," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindustan Aeronautics KR Puram traffic police
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp