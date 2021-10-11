Bengaluru: Former employee of Hindustan Aeronautics arrested in hit-and-run case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KR Puram traffic police have arrested a retired employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run case. The incident happened late at night on September 21 at Kasturi Nagar, where a speeding car killed a pedestrian on the spot.

The accused, Sridhar B, has been charged with death due to negligence. A senior police officer told The New Indian Express, "A pedestrian was killed by a speeding car driven allegedly by Sridhar at Kasturi Nagar. Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the traffic police."

"The body is yet to be identified, even as it was shifted to the government hospital for a postmortem. The police team had examined over 59 CCTV footage but couldn’t identify the registration number of the car. The following day however, Sridhar allegedly visited a photocopy shop, and local informers alerted the police that he is the accused," he added.