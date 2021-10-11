STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lightning kills man, injures son in Bengaluru

The deceased, Tippeswamy, was a vegetable vendor from Tumakuru and was staying in T Dasarahalli.

Lightning strike

For representational purposes (Photo | Puskhar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man lost his life, while his 22-year-old son sustained burns, when a bolt of lightning struck a tree that they were standing under during rain, on NICE Road near Byadarahalli on Sunday evening. The deceased, Tippeswamy, was a vegetable vendor from Tumakuru and was staying in T Dasarahalli.

His son, Chidanand, has been hospitalised.The police said the father and son had gone to a relative's house in Chikkagollarahatti for lunch and were returning home via NICE Road on their two-wheeler when it started pouring heavily. They stopped their two-wheeler and took shelter under a tree.

Around 5.45 pm, lightning struck the tree, killing Tippeswamy on the spot and injuring Chidanand. "A Hoysala patrol team reached the spot within minutes and rushed Chidanand to a hospital," the police said. 

Experts keep cautioning people that they should not take shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm as trees are good conductors of lightning bolts.

Comments

