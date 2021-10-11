STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven persons including six minors go missing in Bengaluru

In the first case reported in Bagalagunte, three boys aged 15 years, who are residents of Soundarya Layout, Hesaraghatta Main Road, and Sheshadri Layout, have gone missing since early Saturday.

Published: 11th October 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

School children, school bag

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In two separate cases, six minors and a 21-year-old woman have gone missing in Bagalagunte and Soladevanahalli police station limits. In the first case reported in Bagalagunte, three boys aged 15 years have gone missing since early Saturday. They are residents of Soundarya Layout, Hesaraghatta Main Road, and Sheshadri Layout in Bagalagunte.

Police said the trio are friends studying SSLC in a private school. They reportedly went for a morning walk every day, but did not return home on Saturday morning. The parents went in search of them at relatives’ houses and the school till evening, but could not find them. 

One of the boys has left a note stating that he wants to pursue kabaddi as a career and will return home after earning fame and money, while another has stated he is not interested in studies and wants to achieve something in sports. He has reportedly asked his parents not to search for him. A case is registered in Bagalagunte police station.

In the other incident, three kids aged 12 years, including a girl, and a 21-year-old woman, all residents of a common apartment complex in AGB Layout in Soladevanahalli, have gone missing since Sunday morning.

Two boys, the girl, and the woman, a third-year BCA student, reportedly left their houses early in the morning, without informing their parents, who searched for them till afternoon, before lodging a complaint with the Soladevanahalli police.

"The parents have found slips on which common items like slippers, brush, toothpaste, water bottle, cash, etc were listed. The missing people have also packed sports equipment and taken with them," the police said.

The police have shared details of the missing people with all stations in the city. They are making all efforts to trace the missing children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagalagunte Soladevanahalli Bengaluru
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp