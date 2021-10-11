Seven persons including six minors go missing in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In two separate cases, six minors and a 21-year-old woman have gone missing in Bagalagunte and Soladevanahalli police station limits. In the first case reported in Bagalagunte, three boys aged 15 years have gone missing since early Saturday. They are residents of Soundarya Layout, Hesaraghatta Main Road, and Sheshadri Layout in Bagalagunte.

Police said the trio are friends studying SSLC in a private school. They reportedly went for a morning walk every day, but did not return home on Saturday morning. The parents went in search of them at relatives’ houses and the school till evening, but could not find them.

One of the boys has left a note stating that he wants to pursue kabaddi as a career and will return home after earning fame and money, while another has stated he is not interested in studies and wants to achieve something in sports. He has reportedly asked his parents not to search for him. A case is registered in Bagalagunte police station.

In the other incident, three kids aged 12 years, including a girl, and a 21-year-old woman, all residents of a common apartment complex in AGB Layout in Soladevanahalli, have gone missing since Sunday morning.

Two boys, the girl, and the woman, a third-year BCA student, reportedly left their houses early in the morning, without informing their parents, who searched for them till afternoon, before lodging a complaint with the Soladevanahalli police.

"The parents have found slips on which common items like slippers, brush, toothpaste, water bottle, cash, etc were listed. The missing people have also packed sports equipment and taken with them," the police said.

The police have shared details of the missing people with all stations in the city. They are making all efforts to trace the missing children.