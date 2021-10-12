A time for new beginnings

Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the north, it’s called shubharambh. In Kannada, it’s hosa aarambha or arunodaya, which means sunrise. We’ve coined different terms in different languages, but the sentiment remains the same: auspicious beginnings.

On the ninth day of Navaratri, south Indians keep their tools of trade (books, laptops, musical instruments) in front of the Goddess Saraswati, seeking her blessings. They do not touch these until the next day. On Vijayadashami, the 10th day, they pick them up and use them again, a symbol that when you start anything on this day, you will continue to pursue it well all year round. As music educators, this is one of the busiest times of year. Here are some of the reasons why we encourage parents of young children, as well as adult learners, to use this time to start learning music.

Finding discipline

Traditions help build consistency, and it’s the best way to grow in any field. When you commit to a new beginning along with thousands of others across the country, it is an opportunity to take a bold step in a new direction.

Connecting to cultural roots

Music and culture are deeply interlinked. Everything from the kinds of songs we learn to the languages and styles we learn them in, music tells us more about the region and time it came from. Starting to learn music during Vijayadashami also gives students an opportunity to learn about the tradition.

Chance to re-set

India is a country of diverse traditions, so there are many different stories behind why Vijayadashami became so significant. What’s common between them all is that they represent a transition from darkness to light, and ignorance to knowledge. And it is always nice to have a reminder that even if we have been living in darkness for years together, all it takes is one decision to turn on the light.

It is true that we are always one big decision away from a completely new life, and that we don’t necessarily have to wait for one big occasion to come along. However, we are all guilty of spending the majority of the year waiting for a reason to finally take some time out for ourselves and reconnect with something we love — art, music and dance. Here’s a chance to take a big new step with thousands of others across the country.

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)