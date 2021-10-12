STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A time for new beginnings

On the ninth day of Navaratri, south Indians keep their tools of trade (books, laptops, musical instruments) in front of the Goddess Saraswati, seeking her blessings. 

Published: 12th October 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representational purpose only

By Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the north, it’s called shubharambh. In Kannada, it’s hosa aarambha or arunodaya, which means sunrise. We’ve coined different terms in different languages, but the sentiment remains the same: auspicious beginnings. 

On the ninth day of Navaratri, south Indians keep their tools of trade (books, laptops, musical instruments) in front of the Goddess Saraswati, seeking her blessings.  They do not touch these until the next day. On Vijayadashami, the 10th day, they pick them up and use them again, a symbol that when you start anything on this day, you will continue to pursue it well all year round. As music educators, this is one of the busiest times of year. Here are some of the reasons why we encourage parents of young children, as well as adult learners, to use this time to start learning music. 

Finding discipline
Traditions help build consistency, and it’s the best way to grow in any field. When you commit to a new beginning along with thousands of others across the country, it is an opportunity to take a bold step in a new direction.   

Connecting to cultural roots
Music and culture are deeply interlinked. Everything from the kinds of songs we learn to the languages and styles we learn them in, music tells us more about the region and time it came from. Starting to learn music during Vijayadashami also gives students an opportunity to learn about the tradition.  

Chance to re-set
India is a country of diverse traditions, so there are many different stories behind why Vijayadashami became so significant. What’s common between them all is that they represent a transition from darkness to light, and ignorance to knowledge. And it is always nice to have a reminder that even if we have been living in darkness for years together, all it takes is one decision to turn on the light.   

It is true that we are always one big decision away from a completely new life, and that we don’t necessarily have to wait for one big occasion to come along. However, we are all guilty of spending the majority of the year waiting for a reason to finally take some time out for ourselves and reconnect with something we love  — art, music and dance. Here’s a chance to take a big new step with thousands of others across the country.

Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp