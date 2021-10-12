Cops nab accused in double-murder case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Begur police have cracked the double murder case of a mother and daughter and arrested the accused. Yamuna (37) and her daughter Rathanya (4) were found murdered at their house in Chowdeshwari Layout on the evening of October 6.

Sources said the accused was arrested on Monday based on technical evidence gathered against him. “The accused hails from Ballari and knew Yamuna for several months. He had come to visit her on the morning of October 6, after her husband had left for work. There was an altercation between him and Yamuna over some issue and he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her several times. As her daughter started crying, he slit her throat,” the police said.

It is alleged that Yamuna was blackmailing him after recording his semi-naked video, which led to the murder. However, no official sources confirmed the exact motive and declined to divulge more information, as the accused is yet to be produced before a magistrate.