Drunk man murders son during quarrel, arrested

Gururaj and Santosh used to quarrel over the former’s alcoholism. Around 2 pm, Gururaj’s wife was in the driving school.

Published: 12th October 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 05:47 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his father, at their house in KHB Colony in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Monday afternoon. The police have arrested the accused, Gururaj (58).

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, who worked as a tout at the Yeshwanthpur RTO. He was living with his parents, who run a driving school in the city.

Gururaj and Santosh used to quarrel over the former’s alcoholism. Around 2 pm, Gururaj’s wife was in the driving school. The father and son, who were at home, began hitting each other. In a fit of rage, an inebriated Gururaj stabbed Santhosh with a knife.

