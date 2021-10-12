Plan to turn woods into park irks citizens, forest officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials from the Karnataka Forest Department and citizens are now up against the State Government and Horticulture Minister N Muniratna, for announcing to convert Jarakabande Kaval reserve forest into ‘Lal Bagh’.

Taking the announcement ahead, officials from the horticulture department have already started the survey of the reserve forest patch. But officials from the forest department state that they have not received any proposal or request for the same. According to horticulture department officials, “Since already a portion of the reserve forest has been made into a tree park, rest can also be utilised to create a park. Since people are unable to visit Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park, the existing lung spaces can be utilised.”

But officials from the forest department and citizens have vehemently opposed the idea. “Already, the JB Kaval lake, on survey number 101, has been lost for the construction of peripheral ring road (PRR) and to two builders in the name of ‘kharab land’.”

The forest officials alleged that revenue department officials termed the dried-up lake land as “kharab land” and handed it over to private owners. The lake was once managed by the forest department. “The lake, which is next to the reserve forest, has already been lost. The forest patch is rich in biodiversity and flora and fauna. It should be protected and wildlife like fox, hare and peafowl have been sighted here,” the official said, adding, “Diverting reserve forest land needs Central Government’s permission. So far, no official communication has been made. The proposal should be stalled immediately so that there is no political row over this.”

He also pointed out that converting JB Kaval reserve forest into a horticulture park, is a violation of the Forest Conservation Act 1980, Karnataka Forest Act 1963 and Biodiversity Act. JB Kaval was declared a reserve forest in 1896.

Meanwhile, locals believe that it is very unfortunate that the government has not learned from the recent opposition and negative image it earned in the case of the Turahalli forest patch. “It must understand that all existing forest patches which are prime lung spaces cannot be converted into tree parks for recreation of a few,” said Meenakshi K, a localite.