STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Plan to turn woods into park irks citizens, forest officials

Taking the announcement ahead, officials from the horticulture department have already started the survey of the reserve forest patch.

Published: 12th October 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jarakabande Kaval reserve forest

Jarakabande Kaval reserve forest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials from the Karnataka Forest Department and citizens are now up against the State Government and Horticulture Minister N Muniratna, for announcing to convert Jarakabande Kaval reserve forest into ‘Lal Bagh’. 

Taking the announcement ahead, officials from the horticulture department have already started the survey of the reserve forest patch. But officials from the forest department state that they have not received any proposal or request for the same. According to horticulture department officials, “Since already a portion of the reserve forest has been made into a tree park, rest can also be utilised to create a park. Since people are unable to visit Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park, the existing lung spaces can be utilised.”

But officials from the forest department and citizens have vehemently opposed the idea. “Already, the JB Kaval lake, on survey number 101, has been lost for the construction of peripheral ring road (PRR) and to two builders in the name of ‘kharab land’.”

The forest officials alleged that revenue department officials termed the dried-up lake land as “kharab land” and handed it over to private owners. The lake was once managed by the forest department. “The lake, which is next to the reserve forest, has already been lost. The forest patch is rich in biodiversity and flora and fauna. It should be protected and wildlife like fox, hare and peafowl have been sighted here,” the official said, adding, “Diverting reserve forest land needs Central Government’s permission. So far, no official communication has been made. The proposal should be stalled immediately so that there is no political row over this.” 

He also pointed out that converting JB Kaval reserve forest into a horticulture park, is a violation of the Forest Conservation Act 1980, Karnataka Forest Act 1963 and Biodiversity Act. JB Kaval was declared a reserve forest in 1896. 

 Meanwhile, locals believe that it is very unfortunate that the government has not learned from the recent opposition and negative image it earned in the case of the Turahalli forest patch. “It must understand that all existing forest patches which are prime lung spaces cannot be converted into tree parks for recreation of a few,” said Meenakshi K, a localite.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp