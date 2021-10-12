STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three minors who had left home traced

Another group of missing children yet to be found

child labour

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three minor boys, who had gone missing from Bagalagunte police station limits since Saturday morning, were traced to Anand Rao Circle near Majestic, on Monday morning.

The boys aged 15 years, who are studying SSLC in a private school, had left home early on Saturday and had not returned. They left behind a note that they wanted to pursue a career in sports and requested their parents not to look for them.

Police said the boys were traced when they were asking newspapers agents to give them newspaper distribution jobs in the early hours of Monday. The agents grew suspicious and reported the matter to the nearest Upparpet police station.

“The police rushed to the spot and identified the boys as those who were missing from Bagalagunte and alerted the Bagalagunte police. Later, the boys were handed over to their parents after counselling. A preliminary probe established that they had gone to Mysuru on Saturday and had returned to Bengaluru on Sunday, looking for jobs,” the police said. Meanwhile, the Soladevanahalli police have continued the search for four students, three 12-year-olds, including a girl, and a 21-year-old woman, who had also gone missing from their apartment complex in AGB Layout.

