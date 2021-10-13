STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru pub told to pay guest for burns from flaming shot

Published: 13th October 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | (Photo | AP)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: City pub and restaurant ‘Communiti’ on Residency Road, Bengaluru, was directed to compensate a young woman, who suffered burns when drops of ‘Flaming Sambuca’ shot that she had ordered, fell on her face. She had alleged that it was due to negligence on the part of the bartender.

Noting that Communiti is liable to compensate Menaka (name changed), the Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the pub to pay Rs 74,000, which includes Rs 4,000 for medical expenses, Rs 10,000 for transportation and incidental expenses, Rs 50,000 compensation and litigation charges of Rs 10,000. 

Partly allowing the complaint filed by Menaka, the Commission comprising president KS Bilagi and member V Anuradha said she had proved that she suffered burns on the left portion of her mouth due to the bartender’s negligence. 

“The complainant claimed Rs 19.5 lakh in compensation. It is true that she suffered burn injuries but she has not produced photos showing that the scar remains on her face, which her friends and relatives are teasing her about. She might have suffered some mental trauma due to the incident that doesn’t mean she is entitled for unimaginable compensation,” it said.  

There is no evidence to show that she lost marriage and employment prospects due to the scar, it noted. In the absence of acceptable evidence, it is not proper to grant Rs 19.5 lakh compensation, but to award Rs 50,000 only, the Commission added.

