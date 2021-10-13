STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forbidden festive treats

This B’luru-based candle maker is turning Indian sweets into realistic festive candles
 

The festive candle collection

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want something interesting to gift loved ones this festive season? Deepa Yashwini (26) might have just the thing for you. The city-based entrepreneur started her home business, House of Drip, three months ago, making scented food-themed candles from scratch and sourced entirely from Indian vendors.

Frustrated with the lack of variety in retail candles, Yashwini sought to making her own. Watching tutorial videos and experimenting, she mastered the art starting six months ago after which she decided to start her own business. Priced between Rs 50 and Rs 500, she sells them across India.

The candle-maker focuses on making authentic-looking candles, specifically dessert-themed. The candles include a number of Indian sweets, rasmalais, gulab jamuns in bowls of syrup, ladoos, jalebis, and halwas, for the festive season. 

She says, “They are made from soy wax and don’t produce any soot. It’s a lot of trial and error too.” Her ideas come spontaneously and her methods are experimental, literally scooping or piping wax as one would with a dessert, or even using a chicken leg to make her own moulds. “The process for the dessert candles is almost like making an actual dessert, for the cupcakes you have to pipe the wax on,” says Yashwini, who  also teaches candle-making classes.  

Yashwini experiments with the type of candles she makes. Wanting to veer away from dessert selections, she’s made beer and coke-themed candles, and ones that look like KFC chicken legs. One of her custom candle orders even had her turn Michelangelo’s David into a set of pastel-coloured candles.

The young entrepreneur is involved in her family business of apparel manufacturing with candle-making done on the side. “There aren’t many stores in the city dedicated to that so I’ve been thinking about opening a store in Bengaluru,” she says.Most of her business, as of now, is conducted on Instagram @houseofdrip._

