Netizens want D Randeep back in BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the transfer of many IAS and IFS officers, netizens have raised objections over the transfer of BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, D Randeep.

On Monday, orders were issued that KV Thrilok Chandra will now handle the post of BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, and Randeep would be posted as Health and Family Welfare Commissioner. A signature and social media campaign has started, demanding that he be reinstated in the BBMP. Netizens are demanding that the orders be revoked, as Randeep was working extensively for the health of not just citizens but animals too, especially dogs.

“He was working well and had good knowledge and hold of the subject of rabies vaccination and other health-related issues. The sudden transfer will only displace the issues and make matters worse,” stated citizens on social media.

Animal lovers added that they do not question the capability of the new official, but opine that since Randeep is also an animal lover, working and coordinating with him was quicker. They are demanding that the CM should look into the matter at the earliest.