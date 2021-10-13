STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Netizens want D Randeep back in BBMP

A signature and social media campaign has started, demanding that he be reinstated in the BBMP.

Published: 13th October 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

D Randeep

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the transfer of many IAS and IFS officers, netizens have raised objections over the transfer of BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, D Randeep.

On Monday, orders were issued that KV Thrilok Chandra will now handle the post of BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, and Randeep would be posted as Health and Family Welfare Commissioner. A signature and social media campaign has started, demanding that he be reinstated in the BBMP. Netizens are demanding that the orders be revoked, as Randeep was working extensively for the health of not just citizens but animals too, especially dogs.

“He was working well and had good knowledge and hold of the subject of rabies vaccination and other health-related issues. The sudden transfer will only displace the issues and make matters worse,” stated citizens on social media.

Animal lovers added that they do not question the capability of the new official, but opine that since Randeep is also an animal lover, working and coordinating with him was quicker. They are demanding that the CM should look into the matter at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP D Randeep
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp