Painter electrocuted in flooded home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 56-year-old man was electrocuted due to a short circuit caused by the flooding of his house. The tragic incident occurred in KP Agrahara late on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh, a painter. Police said Venkatesh and his wife Shyamala, a tailor, were living in the house, where the incident occurred, for more than a decade. The couple had gone out and returned late in the night to find the house flooded due to heavy rain. As there was a power cut, they waited outside for some time.

“When the electricity was restored, Venkatesh entered the house and switched on a light so that they could start throwing the water out. But, there was a short circuit in the switch panel and Venkatesh received electric shocks, which killed on the spot. His wife was standing outside the house at that time,” the police said. An unnatural death case is registered.