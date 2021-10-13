Pharmacists’ body urges Centre to amend entry process

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Registered Pharmacists’ Organisation has written to PM Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba and Pharmacy Council of India president B Suresh, seeking an amendment in the admission process to the Diploma in Pharmacy.

“Some colleges teach external PU (Science) courses of dubious boards or universities. These colleges do not have decent premises, teachers or laboratories to teach practical classes. For such PU students, practical classes are not included in their syllabus. They are not on par with regular PU (Science) candidates, who pass out of State Secondary Education Board syllabus,” said Ashokswamy Heroor, advocate and president of the organisation.

He said these irregular PU (Science) candidates are currently eligible to get admission to a diploma in pharmacy course, conducted by the Board of Examining Authority (BEA). Students who have studied PU (Science) awarded by the National Institute of Open Schooling, are also admitted to the D.Pharmacy course. He demanded that these students should not be permitted to the course by BEA, and the State Pharmacy Council should be ordered not to grant registration to such D.Pharmacy certificate holders.

“The Medical Education ministry should inquire into illegal activities of BEA and Pharmacy Council and bring them to book,” he said, adding that this was injustice meted out to regular PUC candidates.