Abandoned bags cause panic on Bengaluru's BVK Iyengar Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unattended suitcase and a trolley bag created panic on the busy BVK Iyengar Road, on Wednesday afternoon. The bomb squad, which arrived on he scene, took the suspicious objects to Freedom Park and opened it, only to find clothes.

At around 1 pm, the shopkeepers found a suspicious black suitcase placed on a scooter belonging to a shop owner. As no one came forward to pick it up for a while, they grew suspicious and alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot. While inspecting the scene, they discovered another unattended black trolley bag placed next to a van on the other side of the road.

Soon, they cordoned off the area and asked the shop keepers to down shutters, and moved them out of the cordoned-off zone. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was pressed into service. After a thorough check, the police decided not to open the bags there as the area was crowded.

In zero traffic, they took the suspicious objects to Freedom Park, where both the suitcase and the trolley bag were opened, which revealed some clothes. “We are trying to find out who kept the bags there and why. Both the places where the suspicious bags were kept are not covered by CCTVs. It looks like a deliberate act,” a senior police officer said.