STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Abandoned bags cause panic on Bengaluru's BVK Iyengar Road

At around 1 pm, the shopkeepers found a suspicious black suitcase placed on a scooter belonging to a shop owner.

Published: 14th October 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

A police dog sniffs a suitcase that was left unattended on the busy BVK Iyengar Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unattended suitcase and a trolley bag created panic on the busy BVK Iyengar Road, on Wednesday afternoon. The bomb squad, which arrived on he scene, took the suspicious objects to Freedom Park and opened it, only to find clothes.

At around 1 pm, the shopkeepers found a suspicious black suitcase placed on a scooter belonging to a shop owner. As no one came forward to pick it up for a while, they grew suspicious and alerted the police. A team rushed to the spot. While inspecting the scene, they discovered another unattended black trolley bag placed next to a van on the other side of the road.

Soon, they cordoned off the area and asked the shop keepers to down shutters, and moved them out of the cordoned-off zone. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was pressed into service. After a thorough check, the police decided not to open the bags there as the area was crowded.

In zero traffic, they took the suspicious objects to Freedom Park, where both the suitcase and the trolley bag were opened, which revealed some clothes. “We are trying to find out who kept the bags there and why. Both the places where the suspicious bags were kept are not covered by CCTVs. It looks like a deliberate act,” a senior police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp