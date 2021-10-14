STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audi driver shoots at bike rider

In a case of extreme road rage, the driver of an Audi car pulled out a firearm and shot at a biker in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of extreme road rage, the driver of an Audi car pulled out a firearm and shot at a biker in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. The two-wheeler rider escaped unhurt as the bullet zipped past without hitting him. The incident took place near MS Ramaiah Medical College on Wednesday night.

The police identified the biker as Anil, an ambulance driver. It is said that there was an altercation between the car driver and Anil as the latter did not give way for the car. When the fight escalated, the car driver pulled out a gun and shot at the biker.

As he was driving away from the spot the driver missed the target and sped away. The incident occurred near the back gate of MS Ramaiah Medical College around 9.25 pm. The Yeshwanthpur police registered a case under the Arms Act and are searching for the accused. They are collecting CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and identify its driver.

