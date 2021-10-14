Fun, food & family

Anila Kurian and Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a tumultuous year owing to the pandemic, Bengalureans are ready to let their hair down and ring in the festive season. From doing up their homes specially for the festivities to organising low-key get-togethers, celebrities are doing them all this Vijayadashami.

Vijay Raghavendra, actor

Think Dasara, think Mysuru and Mangaluru. That’s how it’s always been for me. Unfortunately, I cannot go to Mysuru or Mangaluru this year because of my shooting schedules. However, my wife is going to Chamundeshwari temple for the celebrations.

Anu Prabhakar, actor

My mother-in-law, mother and I hosted a festive meal for our family on Wednesday. After I met Raghu [Mukherjee], I started pandal hopping, visiting different Durga pandals too in Bengaluru. This is always vibrant and energetic. Raghu and I plan to visit the pandal on Dashami in Hebbal.

Sangeetha Sringeri, actor

As an ‘army kid’, I grew up celebrating festivals of every faith. But Dasara was one of those grand celebrations when I’d purchase new outfits every day. When I did my first tele-serial, HaraHara Mahadeva, I learnt the significance of the festival. For me, it is about celebrating women.

Inchara Rao, playback singer

Although I will be at work today, I’ll be going to my aunt’s place to relish some habbada oota. Growing up, the celebration was always simple with family reunions and pooja every day. Each day would have a specific theme. It won’t be the same without my family here but given the times we are in, I’ll try and make the most of it with my aunt.

Vani Ganapathy, dancer

Having grown up in Mumbai, my parents loved celebrating the festival of dolls. When they moved from there to Chennai in the ’90s, they asked if we children would like to carry forward the tradition and I volunteered to keep the dolls. The ones I have are over 100 years old. We love decorating our homes and having family and friends over. This year, we’ve kept the celebration low-key. My sister, Padmini Chandra, and her grandchildren will be coming over to celebrate Vijayadashami.

Rakshita Suresh, singer

As a true Mysurean, I am missing the Dasara celebrations owing to my work schedule. I am offering my pranams through video calls with my mother who is now in Mysuru. Giant wheel, Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills and my Ajji’s gombe mane — this sums up my Dasara celebrations. Thanks to technology, my cousins are keeping me in loop as they continue to enjoy the festivities.

Deepika Das, actor

Ayudha Puja is very special for me. I ensure I worship my make-up kit because that is what gives me my bread and butter. This year keep my fashion accessories will also be part of the puja. Food-wise, I’m looking forward to my mum’s ‘Hesarubele Payasa’.