Road Rage: Audi car driver opens fire at biker in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of road rage, the driver of an Audi car opened fire at a biker. As he missed the target, the biker escaped unhurt. The incident took place near MS Ramaiah Medical College on Wednesday night.

Police said the biker identified as Anil, an ambulance driver by profession, was the target who escaped unhurt. The incident took place near the back gate of the MS Ramaiah Medical College at around 9.25 pm.

It is said that there was an altercation between the car driver and the biker as the latter did not make way for the car to speed off. Raged by this, the car driver pulled out a firearm and shot at the biker from the moving car.

As he couldn't aim properly, he missed the target and sped away while Anil escaped unhurt in the incident. Following the incident, the Yashwantpur police have registered a case under the Arms Act and are on the lookout for the accused.

The police are collecting the CCTV visuals to trace the movement of the vehicle and identify the driver.