Another building in Bengaluru tilts alarmingly, residents being evacuated

Police officials said the tilt had not developed overnight but was there for the last year. Now, sensing danger, they are evacuating residents.

Published: 16th October 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 04:45 PM

The incident happened in Bengaluru city's West zone, Mahalakshmi layout assembly constituency, Kamalanagar behind Shankar Nag bus stand.

Earlier, a portion of a building in Mahalakshmi layout assembly constituency, Kamalanagar, behind Shankar Nag bus stand, collapsed

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A case of another building tilting has come to light in Bengaluru. This time it is one of the police quarters near Binny Mills.

The B-block of the four police quarters has tilted causing panic among residents. The head of the police force has ordered that the residents be shifted out.

Engineers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said the building was constructed by the police housing corporation and BBMP engineers had no role in it.

Police officials said the tilt had not developed overnight but was there for the last year. Now, sensing danger, they are evacuating residents and the help of experts is being taken to assess what has gone wrong. 

The building for police constables was constructed in 2019. So far, 32 families of the 64 staying in the B-block have been evacuated. The building complex has three blocks, each comprising 64 flats. 

