Armchair judgement

BENGALURU: This time of the year brings out my inner Bong, where visiting pandals where playing music at ear shattering decibels is mandatory. The cacophony of sounds and ill-mannered shoving is irritating! But still, there is a great sense of fond nostalgia. All of us who have been exposed to the Durga Pujo culture growing up know that each ‘para’ has its own Devi, priest, aunties who make food, teenagers who make eyes at each other, and most importantly, there was an almost overwhelming sense of belonging. As youngsters, our agendas were diametrically opposite to that of our parents. I remember trying desperately to fit in as I was a little too ‘alien’. One season, I fell prey to my over active hormones and started making eyes at (what my aunts thought was) a totally unsuitable boy (a pimpled young specimen who was related to the Dhak drummer)!

As Indians, where we can be friendly and inclusive, periodically a green-eyed monster surfaces, and we can all be terribly judgmental and non-inclusive. My dad was always the chairman of a Bengali Association or in Bengaluru (where he started the concept of Durga Pujo as the senior most Army officer), he was always the top-gun.

But my mom wasn’t Bong, she looked different and couldn’t speak the language fluently and neither could we. My dad was the ‘big-boss’ who married this gorgeous woman, who had kids who looked different and none of us deserved this.My dad got lucky. We were nothing but show-offs! All these perceptions floated around and many of them wanted us to trip up. So, when my genius brother lost his scholarship to IIT Kharagpur, or when my sister and I had some normal misgiving, it served us right!

I’m sure my bright readers have already drawn their own parallels. But it is distressing to read and hear the pure poison that is being spewed on a young man caught in an unfortunate circumstance. None of us know the truth but, all of us have already passed a sentence. Even if some of the charges are true, is he worse than the rapist who dis-embowelled a young girl? When we give various neo-political agencies the power to use Draconian laws at their discretion, then the message is loud and clear.

All of us, young and old, either confirm or pay with consequences. I consider myself quite unafraid of the truth I believe in. But you will find me skirting issues and being cryptic too. God save our collective consciousness!

I notice that a lack of discussion and fear of being singled out puts me in a dour frame of mind. I tend to retreat into my thoughts and brooding has become comfortable. So, when my friends Reuben and Nidhi Kataria invited us to brunch with them at the spanking new Leela at Bharatiya City, a couple of us drove there to let our hair down. None of us had been there in a while, and to see the well planned environs with tall multi-storied buildings was an eye-opener.

The hotel was beautiful and the choice of cuisine with top-notch ingredients left us over-awed. Of course, the presence of a lively band, (where yours truly sang along, letting out her inner Beyoncé) put all of us in a great mood. Viva to life! (or those lucky enough to enjoy it).

My cup ‘filleth over’ when the Theobroma Patisserie (food of the Gods) opened its shiny doors just opposite my home. I have passed the store many times pressing my nose against the windows alarming the workers inside! I think they were in a quandary as to how to shoo this largish lady till my local paani-puri vendor came to my rescue! They have just delivered a goody-laden hamper filled with their signature patisserie goodies and scrumptious savouries like their sandwiches and pies. Are happy days here again? Perhaps.

